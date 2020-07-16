Some Elected Officials Promise To Resist The Colorado Mask Order. Will It Matter?

When Gov. Jared Polis ordered Coloradans statewide to wear masks on Thursday afternoon, the push-back from some elected officials was swift, including at least one commissioner who doesn’t want conservative Weld County to enforce the mandate.

“Philosophically, it’s something that’s off limits to me,” said Weld County Commissioner Scott James, referring to mask mandates.

“If indeed it is ‘my body, my choice’ in a nation that celebrates liberty and freedom above all else, we must respect that,” he said. “We can inform someone, we can educate as much as we possibly can, but if that person does not choose to put on their mask, we must celebrate that choice.”

U.S. and global health authorities have encouraged mask-wearing as an effective way to slow the spread of the virus in outbreak areas. James said that he would personally comply, but doesn’t want to see the government intervene.

Weld County sheriff’s deputies will ask people to wear masks, according to spokesperson Joe Moylan, but will rarely do more.

“We’re going to be encouraging voluntary compliance. If we’re out and about and see people without masks on, we're going to encourage people to put masks on. And that’s it. We’re not going to be actively policing this in terms of assigning people to mask patrols,” Moylan said. “We really don’t have the resources to just be driving around making sure that people have their masks on ... It’s absolutely not a political decision. It’s just a matter of resources.”