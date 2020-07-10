Other counties, like Denver, Boulder, Summit and Larimer, have instituted mandates requiring residents and visitors to wear masks in public places and businesses. Several municipalities have their own similar health orders too.

The terms of each ordinance vary slightly, particularly when it comes to consequences for rulebreakers. Some, like Summit County, did not clearly outline punishments, while Denver may fine violators up to $999.

During a press briefing on Thursday, the governor stressed personal responsibility as key to limiting the spread of coronavirus, and he declined to enact a statewide requirement.

“If you want to reduce the unemployment rate, protect jobs, maybe even your own job, wear a mask,” Polis said. “if you want your stock portfolio to rebound, wear a mask. If you want professional sports coming back, wear a mask."

For a mask ordinance to work, “it has to have a local buy-in,” Polis said. He added that the state would not be able to enforce such an ordinance statewide.

“We don't know exactly what mask-wearing ordinances will do,” Polis said. “We hope that they lead to increased mask usage, we think they will, we encourage. But they need to be enforced if we're serious.”

Some public health leaders have criticized Polis’ refusal to issue a statewide ordinance. Julie Reiskin, executive director of the nonprofit Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition, said the state needs to take a stronger stance in order to keep at-risk populations safe.

“A lot of people with disabilities have underlying conditions,” Reiskin said. ”I think it's irresponsible. I think the state should enact a statewide mandate.”