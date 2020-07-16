Summerfest: Bravo! Vail Director Anne-Marie McDermott Remembers Her Top 10 Moments Of Festival History
This week on CPR Summerfest we shine our spotlight on Bravo! Vail music festival.
Founded in 1987, Bravo! Vail has grown from a small chamber music series to an international music festival. Each summer talented soloists and full orchestras travel to Vail Valley to present world-class performances. The first resident orchestras for the festival were the National Repertory Orchestra and Colorado Springs Philharmonic. As the festival grew the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, and Chamber Orchestra of Vienna all spent summers in Vail. Recent regular residencies include the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. The Chamber Orchestra of Europe was scheduled to debut in 2020.
Renowned concert pianist Anne-Marie McDermott became the festival's third artistic director in 2011. For her 10th anniversary as director, we're taking a look back at McDermott's Top 10 favorite memories:
1. Taking A Chance With Mahler (2011)
It was McDermott's first year as artistic director and she made the bold decision to present Mahler's “Tragic” Symphony #6. This 80 minute work was performed without an intermission, hardly easy-listening for a summertime audience. It was a leap of faith, but McDermott was confident that conductor Jaap Van Zweeden and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra would win over the audience.
“We had full faith in Japp,” says McDermott. “Everything he touched turned to gold. We thought about creating pins ‘I survived Mahler's 6th!’ for the audience.” The gamble paid off and the transformation of the audience was extraordinary. McDermott was touched and surprised by the number of people she witnessed who were moved to tears.
2. Bowled over by Bronfman (2012)
In 2012, pianist Yefim Bronfman was unknown to most Colorado classical audiences. McDermott had the thrill of introducing this piano master to them. McDermott remembers the first time Bronfman took the Bravo! Vail stage to perform Brahms' Piano Concerto #2 with the New York Philharmonic, “Within 60 seconds I felt and visually saw everyone knew they were experiencing something out of this world. They may not have known why, but it was palpable. It was an incredibly moving moment. Ever since then, people go crazy for him.”
Another amazing moment with Bronfman came two years later. Violinist Midori had been scheduled to play that summer, but was forced to cancel. Bronfman made it up to the crowd by performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto #3 with the New York Philharmonic. Then, as a surprise to the grateful audience, they played the final movement of Beethoven's Piano Concerto #2 as an encore. Even McDermott was surprised, “I had no idea it was coming. It was very special.”
3. Requiem in the Rain (2013)
To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Verdi's birth, The Philadelphia Orchestra was scheduled to perform Verdi's Requiem under the baton of Yannick Nézet-Séguin. It was his first summer conducting on the Bravo! Vail stage and he would soon learn what Colorado mountain weather is all about.
“The weather went from beautiful sunny to torrential rain. The thunder and lightning arrived at just the perfect moment in the music. By the end of the performance, the weather was fine. The universe seemed to be responding to the music,” remembers McDermott.
4. Remembering Charles Wuorinen (2014)
Pulitzer prize winning composer Charles Wuorinen passed away on March 11, 2020 from complications due to a fall he suffered the previous September. McDermott partnered with The Town Hall to commission his Fourth Sonata in 2009.
McDermott says, “My experience with Charles was one of the great artistic experiences I’ve ever had. I had only played one other piece of his before then and it was maybe the most difficult piece I’d ever played. His music is very eclectic and dense. As each movement was finished he sent it to me. I remember going to his brownstone on West End [Avenue in New York] and playing for him.”
“It’s a very physical piece. It’s incredibly difficult. It took me six months of intense work to be able to play it. The first three months nothing would stick day-to-day and I realized it was because I was learning a new language. I was learning Wuorinen’s language. So after about three months suddenly it started sticking both in my brain and in my muscle memory.”
In 2014 Bravo! Vail took a chance and programmed the work. “We balance our repertoire choices very carefully. I put the sonata in between two Haydn sonatas and people loved the work. I remember telling Charles about that and how touched he was.”
“Just as so many composers were not necessarily fully understood in their lifetimes, it was only after they were gone and some time had passed that their music was truly embraced. I feel that way about Charles’ legacy. He was absolutely a brilliant genius. Each time I come back to the Fourth Sonata I’ve discovered something new in it. And to me that speaks of a masterpiece… you keep coming back, you keep hearing new things. It’s such rich music. I fully believe that it will stand the test of time in a big way.”
5. The Creation of the Piano Fellows Program (2015)
As part of Bravo! Vail's extensive outreach and education programming, the festival hosts two young pianists in residency each summer. The program began in 2015 and shepherds pianists who have finished their formal studies but have yet to shape their performing career.
The program is very personal to McDermott, she remembers “what it was like to be a young pianist and desperately looking for and wanting opportunities to be around other musicians. Pianists spend so much time alone, practicing.”
The fellows play concerts but also learn from and connect with the other professional musicians at the festival. McDermott remembers 2015 fellow Nicolas Namoradze, “I could just see him transforming during the course of the two weeks, really opening up, starting to ask tons of questions... about music, about philosophy.” Namoradze went on to win the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition in Calgary, Canada and present a sold-out debut at Carnegie's Zankel Hall in 2019.
6. The Art of the Chamber Orchestra (2016)
While both are called an orchestra, a chamber orchestra and a symphony orchestra are two vastly different ensembles with huge differences in sound. In 2016, McDermott made it a priority to bring the unique art of the chamber orchestra to Bravo! Vail with one of the best known ensembles in the world, Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields with soloist Joshua Bell.
The response to their performances made it worth all of McDermott's hard work to get them there, “The audience marveled at an orchestra not having a conductor, and that it's an entirely different experience. All of a sudden it was more intimate, more visceral.” As a result, chamber orchestras are now a staple of Bravo! Vail’s line-up each summer.
7. Piano Tech To the Rescue! (2016)
Despite the melodic result, a piano is actually a percussion instrument. Inside the piano are 88 wooden hammers wrapped in thick, stiff felt, one for each key, and those hammers need to hit the strings just right when a key is played. Every piano needs to have the hammers replaced periodically and the replacement can cause quite a change in the piano’s sound.
In 2016, Bravo! Vail had just replaced the hammers in their Steinway Model D concert grand piano, but there wasn't enough time that summer to fully break them in. The phenomenal pianist Jeremy Denk was scheduled to perform Mendelssohn’s Double Concerto with Joshua Bell and the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. The piano needed to be just right. Michael Jackson, Cowboy Technician to the rescue! Jackson worked on the piano for 24 hours straight to ensure sure each swing of the hammer was just what Denk wanted.
8. Bach For Orchestra (2017)
When J.S. Bach was writing music in the 1700's the concept of a ‘full’ symphony orchestra simply didn't exist. The biggest orchestras of the time had around 20 musicians. Fast-forward to 2020 and the typical size of a professional orchestra is about 100 musicians. So when Bravo! Vail had The Philadelphia Orchestra play a pair of Bach organ works arranged for symphony orchestra by Leopold Stokowski it was quite a sound.
McDermott recalls, “It was a unique program, we'd never done it before. It was so true to the legacy of The Philadelphia Orchestra. It really highlighted the silky, buttery sound of the string section. To hear Bach played by them was like a religious experience.”
9. They Were Dancing in the Aisles! (2018)
Each year Bravo! Vail presents pops orchestra concerts, where symphonic versions of pop music and show tunes present the orchestra's talent in a different light. “Women Rock!” was the theme for one show in 2018, celebrating the most legendary female singers and the iconic songs that made them famous. Vocalists Cassidy Catanzaro, Katrina Rose, and Shayna Steele sang tunes by Aretha Franklin, Janis Joplin, Joan Jett, and Pat Benatar. They were backed up by The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and led by conductor Jeff Tyzik. It was a powerful combination.
McDermott reflects on Tyzik’s command of the music that evening, “Jeff is an American treasure. He pours his heart and soul into everything that he does. He always has a tremendous amount of rhythmic energy when he’s up on stage. You could just see him infuse the audience with that energy. People, whom I would never have expected, were literally dancing in the aisles, kids too. Some of our older patrons were shaking back and forth, clapping their hands. A goose bump evening. Everyone floated away from the amphitheatre that night.”
10. Racoons in the Rafters (2019)
In 2019, the Bravo! Vail season got off to a chilly start. A rare June storm coated the valley in almost three inches of snow that weekend. The Chamber Orchestra of Vienna - Berlin braved the open air Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater for a bundled-up audience. Unbeknownst to them, a few others were trying to make the best of the chilly situation as well.
For the second week of performances the adversity continued even as the weather improved. The cellist for Beethoven's Triple Concerto had to cancel and Knut Weber agreed to step in at the last moment. After a whirlwind of rehearsals, the sun had come out and the musicians were about to start the concert.
Right at that moment, a rather sizable screw dropped onto the head of a musician in the first violin section of the Dallas Symphony. The violinist didn’t scream or jump, but kept her calm and placed the screw on her music stand. McDermott remembers hearing the crash as they started playing.
After the performance Ellie, a production staff member, climbed up to discover an entire family of racoons living on the roof, likely driven to shelter because of the previous week’s snow. A first for the festival, the town of Vail picked up the family using traps and moved them to a more suitable home.
McDermott was grateful for a successful performance and thankful she wasn’t the target of the screw, “I can tell you if it had fallen on my head I wouldn’t have been so calm!”
Looking Forward (2020)
When the pandemic struck, McDermott admits she “felt kinda paralyzed the first month,” but soon became motivated to revamp the season. The festival’s opening concert is happening this Thursday, July 15th at Ford Amphitheater. It kicks off a Thursday night series of chamber ensemble concerts, with limited tickets for a physically-distanced, masked audience. Notable performers include pianist Yefim Bronfman, founding artistic director violinist Ida Kavafian, the Dover Quartet, and of course, the talented Anne-Marie.
McDermott is excited about getting on stage after all the cancellations and indeterminacy of the past four months, “I have no doubt it's going to be completely memorable and I think I’ll probably be a little more nervous than I normally would be. We’re taking it a day at a time and being super overly cautious. And if we have to adjust or adapt, we will. We’re going to find our way through this, we have to.”
In addition to the Thursday night series the festival is presenting a concert & lecture series July 27th - 29th. Pop-up concerts will occur in Vail on the mobile Bravo! Vail Music Box July 24th - August 2nd. The festival is presenting two virtual series: Little Learners in Your Living Room and Inside the Music. For more virtual concerts visit our Summerfest Virtual Concert Calendar.
Our Summer of Stars Concert on CPR Classical this weekend features live recordings from Bravo! Vail including Anne-Marie McDermott performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto #1 with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Joshua Bell performing J.S. Bach’s Violin Concerto in A minor with Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, plus recordings of The Philadelphia Orchestra and New York Philharmonic.
Karla Walker hosts the Summer of Stars Concert Series: a full concert that airs three times (Fridays @ 12:30 p.m., Saturdays @ 6 p.m. & Sundays @ 4 p.m.) as part of CPR Classical's Summerfest.
You can listen to CPR Classical by clicking "Listen Live" on this website. You can also hear CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.