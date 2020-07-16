Summerfest: Bravo! Vail Director Anne-Marie McDermott Remembers Her Top 10 Moments Of Festival History

This week on CPR Summerfest we shine our spotlight on Bravo! Vail music festival.

Founded in 1987, Bravo! Vail has grown from a small chamber music series to an international music festival. Each summer talented soloists and full orchestras travel to Vail Valley to present world-class performances. The first resident orchestras for the festival were the National Repertory Orchestra and Colorado Springs Philharmonic. As the festival grew the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, and Chamber Orchestra of Vienna all spent summers in Vail. Recent regular residencies include the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. The Chamber Orchestra of Europe was scheduled to debut in 2020.

Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott

Renowned concert pianist Anne-Marie McDermott became the festival's third artistic director in 2011. For her 10th anniversary as director, we're taking a look back at McDermott's Top 10 favorite memories:

1. Taking A Chance With Mahler (2011)

It was McDermott's first year as artistic director and she made the bold decision to present Mahler's “Tragic” Symphony #6. This 80 minute work was performed without an intermission, hardly easy-listening for a summertime audience. It was a leap of faith, but McDermott was confident that conductor Jaap Van Zweeden and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra would win over the audience.

“We had full faith in Japp,” says McDermott. “Everything he touched turned to gold. We thought about creating pins ‘I survived Mahler's 6th!’ for the audience.” The gamble paid off and the transformation of the audience was extraordinary. McDermott was touched and surprised by the number of people she witnessed who were moved to tears.

2. Bowled over by Bronfman (2012)

In 2012, pianist Yefim Bronfman was unknown to most Colorado classical audiences. McDermott had the thrill of introducing this piano master to them. McDermott remembers the first time Bronfman took the Bravo! Vail stage to perform Brahms' Piano Concerto #2 with the New York Philharmonic, “Within 60 seconds I felt and visually saw everyone knew they were experiencing something out of this world. They may not have known why, but it was palpable. It was an incredibly moving moment. Ever since then, people go crazy for him.”

Another amazing moment with Bronfman came two years later. Violinist Midori had been scheduled to play that summer, but was forced to cancel. Bronfman made it up to the crowd by performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto #3 with the New York Philharmonic. Then, as a surprise to the grateful audience, they played the final movement of Beethoven's Piano Concerto #2 as an encore. Even McDermott was surprised, “I had no idea it was coming. It was very special.”

3. Requiem in the Rain (2013)

Zach Mahone Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts The Philadelphia Orchestra

To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Verdi's birth, The Philadelphia Orchestra was scheduled to perform Verdi's Requiem under the baton of Yannick Nézet-Séguin. It was his first summer conducting on the Bravo! Vail stage and he would soon learn what Colorado mountain weather is all about.

“The weather went from beautiful sunny to torrential rain. The thunder and lightning arrived at just the perfect moment in the music. By the end of the performance, the weather was fine. The universe seemed to be responding to the music,” remembers McDermott.

4. Remembering Charles Wuorinen (2014)

Pulitzer prize winning composer Charles Wuorinen passed away on March 11, 2020 from complications due to a fall he suffered the previous September. McDermott partnered with The Town Hall to commission his Fourth Sonata in 2009.

McDermott says, “My experience with Charles was one of the great artistic experiences I’ve ever had. I had only played one other piece of his before then and it was maybe the most difficult piece I’d ever played. His music is very eclectic and dense. As each movement was finished he sent it to me. I remember going to his brownstone on West End [Avenue in New York] and playing for him.”

“It’s a very physical piece. It’s incredibly difficult. It took me six months of intense work to be able to play it. The first three months nothing would stick day-to-day and I realized it was because I was learning a new language. I was learning Wuorinen’s language. So after about three months suddenly it started sticking both in my brain and in my muscle memory.”