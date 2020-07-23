WATCH LIVE: Polis To Update Coloradans On Latest Developments In State’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide updates on Colorado's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, July 23 at 12:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

On Tuesday, Polis announced that bars, restaurants and stores would have to stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. for the next 30 days. Outbreaks and rising cases in recent weeks also are threatening a number of counties' variances from the statewide safer at home order.