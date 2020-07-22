Colorado Counties Face Reopening Rollback As Coronavirus Cases Grow, New Outbreaks Occur

An increase in new cases of COVID-19, partly driven by a series of retail and restaurant outbreaks, has put reopening and large gatherings in Larimer and other Colorado counties at risk.

Larimer led the state in new coronavirus outbreaks this week with five facilities reporting two or more COVID-19 cases within a short period. The outbreaks occurred at two restaurants, two stores and a dental office.

The virus also found its way to the Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City, where 24 inmates and seven staff members have now tested positive.

The increase in outbreaks along with a general rise in new cases led the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to issue a warning to Larimer County over its continued variance from the state public health order.

The variance, granted to Larimer in May, allows the county to have higher capacity than the state order allows in restaurants and some salons and stores. It also allows larger events up to 50 people, whereas the state order limits events to 10 people. In response to the warning, Larimer County issued a draft mitigation plan Monday, which includes intensive contact tracing and the use of an outbreak response team.

Along with Larimer County, the state health department has granted 42 other counties — two-thirds of the state — additional privileges through public health variances since May. The variances range from allowing the opening of some facilities — like zoos, movie theaters or churches — to allowing special events. Each variance can be rescinded if COVID-19 conditions worsen.

Larimer is just one of 15 counties in Colorado to receive a warning from CDPHE this week. The other counties at risk of losing their variances are Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Chaffee, Custer, Denver, Douglas, Eagle, El Paso, Garfield, Grand, Mineral, Pitkin and Prowers. Pueblo is also preparing a mitigation plan to try and avoid a reversal of their variance.

If COVID-19 conditions continue to worsen in any of those counties, they could be required to revert to all of the regulations included under the statewide safer at home order.

The state continues to report high numbers of new outbreaks of COVID-19 with a total of 23 facilities reporting new outbreaks this week. The new outbreaks occurred in five offices, three restaurants, three nursing homes, three jails, two stores, a police department, an oil and gas company, a hotel, a concrete company, a casino, a dental office and a warehouse.

New outbreaks for the week of July 22:

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/20/20

Facility: All Copy Products

Type: Office

County: Denver

COVID-19 cases: 17 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/18/20

Facility: Alpine Bank - Carbondale

Type: Office

County: Garfield

COVID-19 cases: 3 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/21/20

Facility: Ameristar Casinos

Type: Casino

County: Gilpin

COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/18/20

Facility: Arrowhead Correctional Facility

Type: Jail

County: Fremont

COVID-19 cases: 2 residents positive, 2 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/21/20

Facility: Associates in Periodontics

Type: Dentist

County: Larimer

COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/16/20

Facility: Avant Garde Aleworks

Type: Restaurant

County: Larimer

COVID-19 cases: 3 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/20/20

Facility: Black Cat Restaurant

Type: Restaurant

County: Boulder

COVID-19 cases: 3 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/21/20

Facility: Boulder County Jail

Type: Jail

County: Boulder

COVID-19 cases: 2 residents positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/21/20

Facility: City of Englewood Police Department

Type: Law Enforcement

County: Arapahoe

COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/20/20

Facility: City of Woodland Park

Type: Office

County: Teller

COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive, 2 staff probable

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/15/20

Facility: Colorado State Penitentiary

Type: Prison

County: Fremont

COVID-19 cases: 24 residents positive, 7 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/21/20

Facility: Crossfire LLC

Type: Oil and Gas

County: La Plata

COVID-19 cases: 4 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/16/20

Facility: Devil’s Thumb Ranch

Type: Hotel

County: Grand

COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/15/20

Facility: Elms Haven Center

Type: Nursing Home

County: Adams

COVID-19 cases: 2 residents positive, 1 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/16/20

Facility: Ground Control Concrete

Type: Construction

County: Eagle

COVID-19 cases: 4 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/21/20

Facility: Hobby Lobby

Type: Store

County: Larimer

COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/17/20

Facility: Parker Driver License Office

Type: Office

County: Douglas

COVID-19 cases: 5 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/20/20

Facility: Riverdale Rehab and Care Community of Brighton

Type: Office

County: Adams

COVID-19 cases: 2 residents positive, 1 staff suspected

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/20/20

Facility: Sedgwick County Memorial Nursing Home

Type: Nursing Home

County: Sedgwick

COVID-19 cases: 4 residents positive, 3 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/16/20

Facility: Target Distribution Warehouse

Type: Warehouse

County: Pueblo

COVID-19 cases: 3 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/21/20

Facility: Tony’s Restaurant Lounge

Type: Restaurant

County: Larimer

COVID-19 cases: 3 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/21/20

Facility: Walmart

Type: Store

County: Larimer

COVID-19 cases: 3 staff positive

Date outbreak confirmed: 07/15/20

Facility: Westone Laboratories

Type: Office

County: El Paso

COVID-19 cases: 2 staff positive