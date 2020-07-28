WATCH LIVE: Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Response To The Coronavirus Pandemic

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide updates on Colorado's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Investigations by CPR News, released this week, dig into the high rate of churn at the top levels of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, looking at how early missteps have impacted the state's ability to ramp up testing for the novel coronavirus and how lack of communication and coordination has affected local health agencies' ability to battle the pandemic in sync with the rest of the state.