Feds Have A High Bar For Charging Aurora Police In Elijah McClain’s Death — But A Case In Westminster Shows It Can Happen

In late June, as Aurora officials held a virtual discussion about the way police had handled protests of Elijah McClain’s death, the federal government made an uncharacteristically candid disclosure.



A trio of agencies said they had been investigating McClain’s death since 2019.



Federal officials have declined to elaborate on the details, noting the standard practice is that they don’t announce the existence of ongoing investigations.

“However there are specific cases in which doing so is warranted if such information is in the best interest of the public and public safety,” according to a joint statement issued by the Colorado U.S. Attorney, the Denver Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice.

But a case in Adams County that fell under the same prosecutor who initially probed McClain’s death might reveal how the federal government will bring charges against the officers involved in his arrest.

The Curtis Lee Arganbright case in Westminster

In 2017, Westminster police officer Curtis Lee Arganbright was giving a woman a ride home from the hospital when he pulled over, handcuffed her and sexually assaulted her. Arganbright was convicted of unlawful sexual contact and official misconduct in state court and sentenced to 90 days in county jail.

That wasn't the end of his story.

The federal government launched its own investigation into what had happened using a law applied to cases in which officers have potentially deprived people of their civil rights.

Investigations under United States Code 242 are extremely rare: In 2019, federal prosecutors brought charges in just 49 such cases across the country out of more than 184,000 total prosecutions, according to research from Syracuse University.

Last year, Arganbright pleaded guilty to one count of a Code 242 violation and now faces up to 10 years in a federal prison. His sentencing, which has been delayed because of the pandemic, is scheduled for October, and he is out on bond.

After Arganbright’s plea, Colorado’s U.S. Attorney Dunn said that when federal prosecutors “see an injustice, we will not hesitate to step in, particularly when it involves vulnerable people or those in positions of power.”

If charges are filed against the officers involved in McClain’s death, a jury of Coloradans would have to be convinced that the officers had in fact broken the law — on purpose.

But from the Rodney King beating to the shooting of Philando Castile in Minnesota in 2017, juries have proven reluctant to hold officers accountable.

What happened the night of Elijah McClain's death

McClain died in August 2019 after three Aurora police officers stopped and attempted to detain him, placing him in two carotid chokeholds. McClain fainted and vomited, and when paramedics arrived, they injected him with ketamine.

In an ambulance en route to a hospital, medics noticed his chest wasn’t rising on its own. McClain had gone into cardiac arrest. He was disconnected from life support several days later, according to investigative documents and the Adams County District Attorney.

Officers had stopped McClain, who was walking down the street, after receiving a 911 call from a man nearby who said he looked “sketchy.” The caller said, “he might be a good person or a bad person.”

McClain, who had a blood circulation disorder, was wearing warm clothes and a ski mask on that late summer day. He was not suspected of committing a crime when cops asked him to stop. Police have the right to briefly detain a person based on “reasonable suspicion” that he or she was involved in criminal activity.

Body camera footage shows an officer getting out of his car, pointing at McClain, and telling him, “Stop, stop, stop, stop, I have the right to stop you because you’re being suspicious.”

Officers then quickly grabbed McClain and turned him around, telling him to “stop tensing up.” They then took him to the ground, calling for backup because they said McClain was “fighting” them. McClain was heard on body camera footage telling officers, “please respect my boundaries.”