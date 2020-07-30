Law Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Taking Colorado Bar Exam

At least one person who took this week’s bar exam has tested positive for COVID-19, according to state officials.

The examinee, an asymptomatic carrier, was tested before he or she began the bar exam at the University of Denver and received results after it concluded on Wednesday.

According to Jessica Yates, Attorney Regulation Counsel for the Colorado Supreme Court, the examinee passed every screening test required, including two temperature checks and four health questionnaires. She said people in the same room weren't at a high risk.

“We have been in touch with both DU and the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment,” Yates said in an email. “Because of the wearing of masks, particularly with 6-foot distancing, they do not deem the testing environment as 'close contact' with a COVID positive person.”

There were 22 other people in the room where the examinee took the bar exam, all of whom were informed of possible exposure late Wednesday.

A spokesperson for DU, where the test was administered, said a response team was deployed to trace any potential new infections.

“In circumstances when a community member or visitor to campus informs the University of Denver that they have tested positive for COVID-19, the University initiates a contact tracing protocol so that anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is promptly notified,” the university spokesperson said.