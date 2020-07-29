CSU Fraternity House And Student Athletes Are Among New Colorado Coronavirus Outbreaks

Both a fraternity house and a group of student athletes at Colorado State University are among the new COVID-19 outbreaks reported this week by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

A spokesperson with CSU confirmed that seven residents of the Kappa Sigma fraternity house tested positive for COVID-19. One of the fraternity brothers had close contact with a CSU staff member who contracted the disease.

At least eight student athletes have also tested positive for the disease, and an additional nine athletes are suspected of having COVID-19 and are awaiting test results.

CDPHE reported both outbreaks in its weekly outbreak list released Wednesday. The athletics outbreak was first detected on July 21 and fraternity outbreak on July 23.

"The university has a public health office that immediately conducted robust contact tracing for these positive cases,” a CSU spokesperson wrote in an email. "The university also works closely and quickly with county health departments when positive cases are identified that impact our community. We took immediate steps to quarantine and isolate individuals who were impacted by these positive cases."

CSU, like most other major colleges and universities in the state, plans to reopen for in-person learning in the fall. While the university will be automatically notified by the Larimer County health department of positive cases among students within its on-campus housing, fraternities and sororities reside in off-campus houses that are not overseen by the university.

The outbreaks at CSU come during a time of upheaval for education institutions across the state as they weigh whether or not to resume in-person learning in the fall.

Most public school districts have said they plan to reopen at least partially for in-person learning, spurring, in some cases, a backlash from parents and teachers concerned about COVID-19 outbreaks. Denver Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, announced Wednesday that it would delay in-person learning for most students through at least mid-October.

While college athletic programs are planning to resume in the fall, the fate of high school sports in Colorado is still being determined. The Colorado High School Activities Association submitted a plan to resume all sports for the 2020-2021 season, but is awaiting approval from the state health department and the governor. The details of that plan have not been released.