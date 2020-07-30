Mesa County Public Schools Will Let Parents Choose Between In-Person Or Remote Learning When Classes Begin In August

School will begin for Mesa County students on Aug. 17 for grades 1-12 and on Aug. 19 for kindergartners.

It has risks, but it’s something the district is willing to try.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 will provide families two options: either do 5-day in-person learning with various social distancing measures, or opt-out and continue doing remote learning. These are two separate curriculums. To do this, the district is matching online classes with teachers who can’t teach in person for medical reasons.

The plan was unveiled to the school board Tuesday night.

At this time, there is no deadline for families to register for the online program. Communications Specialist Catherine Foster said that families can choose to switch, but that option will likely only be available at the end of quarters because the two curriculums differ with content and pacing.

Foster said the push for re-opening is about the support schools provide to students.

“it's so much more than just academics, it's social and emotional schools, it's access to healthy meals and exercise,” Foster said. “It’s different kinds of mental health support that they may not get at home. So that was certainly a huge consideration of ours in deciding to go in-person or at least have that option.”

For in-person instruction, the rules vary by grade level but there are some constants. Under the plan, students and staff will all get daily symptom screenings. These screenings must be done by a parent or student self-reporting. Students who do not report will need to get a health assistant at the school to screen them as soon as possible. Additional health assistants will be placed in every school.

Students will be taught mainly in cohorts throughout the school day so they have the least amount of contact possible with different people. All common areas will be kept at half-capacity or capped at 175 people, depending on which is smaller.

While masks are required for middle and high school students, they are only “encouraged” for elementary school children. However, there are some cases when masks will be required, including when students enter and exit buildings, when they're in the hallway, when students are not within their designated cohort, and when they're riding the bus.

The district will make exemptions to the mask rule for medical reasons. Masks are not required when students are outdoors. All teachers and staff in elementary, middle and high schools must wear masks.