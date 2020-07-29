Denver Public Schools Will Extend Remote Learning Through Mid-October, Sources Say

Originally posted on Chalkbeat by Erica Meltzer on July 29, 2020

Denver Public Schools will hold classes remotely at least through Oct. 16, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

District officials declined to confirm the change but said they will make an official announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Colorado’s largest school district already had planned to hold remote classes through Sept. 8, with the school year set to start Aug. 24, a week later than originally scheduled.

In announcing the remote start earlier this month, Superintendent Susana Cordova said public health officials raised concerns about the district’s plan to return to classes full time when cases of the coronavirus are rising in the community. Public health officials also were concerned about the large numbers of interactions that would be involved in every school day, with each one raising the possibility of COVID exposure, quarantine requirements, and disruption to learning.

At that time, Cordova said district officials would assess closer to Labor Day whether classes could safely resume. This week, leaders of two Denver charter networks announced they would keep students learning online until mid-October because they did not think it was likely the public health situation would improve enough by September.

“Health models indicate we won’t reach a different conclusion in a couple of weeks,” Bill Kurtz, CEO of the DSST charter network, wrote in an email to parents explaining the decision.

Tiffany Choi, president of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, the union representing teachers and special service providers, said she supports the decision to delay opening.

“We need to prioritize people’s lives and focus on quality instruction, instead of scrambling to open before the community and the schools are ready,” she said in a statement. “Extending remote learning allows more time to collaborate around meticulous plans for in-person reopenings.”

Around the state, teachers unions have largely opposed returning to the classroom and have raised concerns that school district health plans aren’t robust enough to protect vulnerable staff. From classrooms with poor ventilation to the challenge of enforcing mask requirements to the limitations of home health screenings, they say these plans don’t reflect realities in the classroom.

Many parents have called for a return to in-person learning, but others are just as concerned as teachers that not enough safety precautions are in place or that we don’t know enough about how transmission could occur in schools.

While declining to issue any new public health restrictions, Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday said rapid action is needed to slow the rate of increase of the coronavirus. While Colorado’s hospitals currently have plenty of capacity, the disease models used by the state show that intensive care units could be overwhelmed by sometime in September if the trajectory doesn’t change.

Several other Colorado districts are also planning a remote start, including Jefferson County, Aurora, Adams 14, Roaring Fork, and Pueblo 70. Other districts are planning for a full return to the classroom or a mix of online and in-person instruction that brings students to school just a few days a week to keep class sizes small and allow for more social distancing.

As in many districts, parents in Denver can choose an entirely online option or in-person instruction. However, even parents choosing the in-person option would learn online for the beginning of the fall semester. Enrollment opened Monday and continues through Aug. 21. Denver officials have said parents will be locked into those choices for at least the first semester, barring exceptional circumstances.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news site covering educational change in public schools.