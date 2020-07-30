Video: Gov. Polis’ Virtual Update On Colorado’s Response To The Coronavirus Pandemic

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide a virtual update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. live on Facebook.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the embedded video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Earlier this week, Polis warned that counties would have to take a stricter approach to public health as coronavirus cases have been rising across the Front Range, mountains and western Colorado. Earlier this week, CPR News released an investigation into how high-level turnover at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment slowed Colorado's testing ramp-up, and has kept counties out of step with the state and each other.