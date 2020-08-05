Colorado’s Economy Is Better Than The National Figures, But The State Still Has A Long Recovery Ahead

The latest quarterly report released Wednesday shows that Colorado’s economy is doing better than the national average but it’s still not ideal.

“While there are positive signs of recovery, the road is going to be long,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.

Colorado lost 342,700 from January to April 2020 but regained 126,000 in May and June. Nationally, 22.2 million jobs were lost during that same time period, and 7.9 million jobs came back in May and June.

Griswold said the jobs that came back are almost exclusively due to the reopening of retail, tourism and restaurants. Those industries were some of the worst-hit. The leisure and hospitality industry alone saw a 25.1 percent decline in employment.

Richard Wobbekind, senior economist and associate dean of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado, said this sector is one of the ones he’s most concerned with.

“It’s one that seems to be quite honestly much more closely linked to the finding of a vaccine or other ways of controlling the coronavirus,” he said. “Nothing has gone unscathed, but some areas have really taken a big brunt.”