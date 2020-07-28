About one in 10 Coloradans are out of work, and women and young adults make up the largest groups of Coloradans filing for unemployment claims.

Women’s initial filings for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic increased by 30 percent, and Asian Americans’ claims more than doubled compared to all of 2019. Claims from young adults ages 20 to 24 also more than doubled.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment publishes demographic data only for initial claims, which may differ from the unemployment rate.

The data show who, by race and gender, filed for unemployment from March 15 to July 4, the months most affected by social distancing and stay-at-home measures, and compares them to the average weekly initial claims data from 2019.

More women than men filed for unemployment so far — a major reversal of pre-pandemic trends

For the past decade, more men than women filed for unemployment, said Tatiana Bailey, the executive director of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Economic Forum. In 2019, men accounted for nearly 60 percent of all filings. During the pandemic, women account for 53 percent of filings during the pandemic.

Health care and social assistance (particularly personal home health care service) and retail trades tend to be more dominated by women and stay-at-home and social distancing orders took away a lot of those jobs. Bailey said there is a tendency for women to go to those jobs because of circumstance and because women tend to the bulk of child care.

“Those are part-time jobs or jobs that can work for women who have children,” Bailey said.