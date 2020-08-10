Joshua Bell Plays In Vail For First Live Performance Since The Start Of The Pandemic

Friday's performance at Vail's Ford Amphitheater is presented by the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek with support of the Vail Valley Foundation. The limited number of tickets are already sold out, but video of the concert will be available on veeps.com for two weeks with a $20 access fee. Half of the proceeds go to support mental health and prevent suicide in the Eagle Valley.

A Star of Rare Stature Bell travels to Colorado just as CPR Classical features him during our Summer of Stars lineup. As one of the most celebrated and sought-after violinists of our time, Bell has soloed with nearly every major orchestra in the world and collaborated on countless recordings. Here in Colorado, we’re lucky to have Bell as a frequent visitor, whether he’s soloing with the Colorado Symphony, bringing the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields to Bravo! Vail, or performing his first concert since the beginning of the pandemic. (Photo: Ian Douglas) Ian Douglas Violinist Joshua Bell leads the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields chamber orchestra.

An Indiana native, and officially an “Indiana Living Legend” as of 2000, Bell began playing violin at just 4 years old, and had a normal childhood playing video games and tennis. He began to really take violin seriously at age 12, when the violin master Josef Gingold agreed to take him on as a student and by age 14, he was making his solo debut with Riccardo Muti and the Philadelphia Orchestra. He’s been nonstop since then.

Perhaps Bell’s most notable venture is as the second music director in the history of the Academy of St. Martin of the Fields, preceded only by its founder, Sir Neville Marriner. The orchestra’s 2013 album, with Bell conducting Beethoven’s Fourth and Seventh symphonies, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Bell’s recordings have earned him six Grammy Award nominations and one win for his performance of Nicholas Maw’s violin concerto. Bell has appeared on several movie soundtracks, including a collaboration with film composer Hans Zimmer for Angels and Demons and John Corigliano for The Red Violin, which won the Oscar in 2000 for best score. The violin at the heart of that film is a historical 1720 Stradivarius. Fittingly, Bell plays on an incredible 1713 Stradivarius with its own storied past, and which he essentially test-played at the 2001 BBC Proms before purchasing.