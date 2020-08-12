New Colorado Coronavirus Outbreak Reports Fall To Lowest Point In Weeks
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 20 new COVID-19 outbreaks this week, the lowest number of weekly outbreaks since the first week of July.
The decrease in outbreaks — which are defined as two or more cases at a facility or event within a two- week period — comes as COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been on the decline for three straight weeks.
The numbers of both reported cases and of outbreaks still remain above the state’s COVID-19 low point in mid-June.
Tracking COVID-19 Outbreaks in Colorado
While outbreaks occur in all different kinds of facilities, since June reports have been concentrated in elder care facilities and restaurants.
Five restaurants, five elder care facilities, two stores, a dental office, an office, a veterinary clinic, a cheerleading gym, a construction site, a church, a childcare center, and a countertop company are where the outbreaks were reported this week.
New COVID-19 outbreaks reported this week
Editor’s Note: The Iglesia Misionera Pentecostes outbreak was reported by Garfield County last week and by the state this week.
|Facility Name
|Date Outbreak Confirmed
|Type of Facility
|County
|COVID-19 Cases
|Residential construction site at 287 S. Starwood Rd.
|08/10/20
|Construction
|Garfield
|9 staff positive, 8 staff probable
|Carl’s Jr. 7471
|08/06/20
|Restaurant
|Adams
|2 staff positive
|Creative Infinity ELA
|08/11/20
|Child Care Center
|Arapahoe
|1 staff positive, 4 attendees positive
|Denver Metro Village
|08/07/20
|Elder Care
|Denver
|3 residents positive, 1 staff positive
|El Tapatio
|08/09/20
|Restaurant
|Delta
|8 staff positive
|Front Range Stone Countertops
|08/06/20
|Supplier
|Arapahoe
|4 staff positive
|Health District of Northern Larimer County Family Dental Clinic
|08/09/20
|Dental Office
|Larimer
|2 staff positive
|Home Depot 1503
|08/10/20
|Store
|Adams
|2 staff positive
|Iglesia Misionera Pentecostes Casa del Pan de Vida
|08/06/20
|Church
|Garfield
|2 attendees positive
|Las Margs
|08/11/20
|Restaurant
|Adams
|3 staff positive
|Level Engineering and Inspection
|08/10/20
|Office
|Larimer
|2 staff positive
|Life Care Center of Littleton
|08/11/20
|Elder Care
|Arapahoe
|6 residents positive
|Mercedes Benz of Littleton
|08/05/20
|Store
|Arapahoe
|7 staff positive
|Mezcal
|08/12/20
|Restaurant
|Denver
|3 staff positive
|North Shore Health & Rehab Facility (second outbreak)
|08/10/20
|Elder Care
|Larimer
|2 residents positive, 3 staff positive
|Northglenn Heights Assisted Living Community
|08/11/20
|Elder Care
|Adams
|1 staff probable
|Peak Athletics & Cheer Athletics
|08/11/20
|Gym
|Douglas
|4 staff positive
|Rose Veterinary Hospital
|08/05/20
|Veterinary Hospital
|Fremont
|2 staff positive
|Wheatridge Manor Care Center
|08/10/20
|Elder Care
|Jefferson
|3 residents positive, 2 staff positive
|Yellowbelly Chicken
|08/11/20
|Restaurant
|Boulder
|6 staff positive
