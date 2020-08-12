New Colorado Coronavirus Outbreak Reports Fall To Lowest Point In Weeks

By Lindsay Fendt
August 12, 2020
Virus Outbreak US TestingVirus Outbreak US Testing John Minchillo / AP
In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 20 new COVID-19 outbreaks this week, the lowest number of weekly outbreaks since the first week of July. 

The decrease in outbreaks — which are defined as two or more cases at a facility or event within a two- week period — comes as COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been on the decline for three straight weeks.

The numbers of both reported cases and of outbreaks still remain above the state’s COVID-19 low point in mid-June.

Tracking COVID-19 Outbreaks in Colorado

While outbreaks occur in all different kinds of facilities, since June reports have been concentrated in elder care facilities and restaurants.

Five restaurants, five elder care facilities, two stores, a dental office, an office, a veterinary clinic, a cheerleading gym, a construction site, a church, a childcare center, and a countertop company are where the outbreaks were reported this week.

New COVID-19 outbreaks reported this week

Editor’s Note: The Iglesia Misionera Pentecostes outbreak was reported by Garfield County last week and by the state this week.

Facility NameDate Outbreak ConfirmedType of FacilityCountyCOVID-19 Cases
Residential construction site at 287 S. Starwood Rd.08/10/20ConstructionGarfield9 staff positive, 8 staff probable
Carl’s Jr. 747108/06/20RestaurantAdams2 staff positive
Creative Infinity ELA08/11/20Child Care CenterArapahoe1 staff positive, 4 attendees positive
Denver Metro Village08/07/20Elder CareDenver3 residents positive, 1 staff positive
El Tapatio08/09/20RestaurantDelta8 staff positive
Front Range Stone Countertops08/06/20SupplierArapahoe4 staff positive
Health District of Northern Larimer County Family Dental Clinic08/09/20Dental OfficeLarimer2 staff positive
Home Depot 150308/10/20 StoreAdams2 staff positive
Iglesia Misionera Pentecostes Casa del Pan de Vida08/06/20ChurchGarfield2 attendees positive
Las Margs08/11/20RestaurantAdams3 staff positive
Level Engineering and Inspection08/10/20 OfficeLarimer2 staff positive
Life Care Center of Littleton08/11/20Elder CareArapahoe6 residents positive
Mercedes Benz of Littleton08/05/20StoreArapahoe7 staff positive
Mezcal08/12/20RestaurantDenver3 staff positive
North Shore Health & Rehab Facility (second outbreak)08/10/20Elder CareLarimer2 residents positive, 3 staff positive
Northglenn Heights Assisted Living Community08/11/20Elder CareAdams1 staff probable
Peak Athletics & Cheer Athletics08/11/20GymDouglas4 staff positive
Rose Veterinary Hospital08/05/20Veterinary HospitalFremont2 staff positive
Wheatridge Manor Care Center08/10/20 Elder CareJefferson3 residents positive, 2 staff positive
Yellowbelly Chicken08/11/20RestaurantBoulder 6 staff positive

