New Colorado Coronavirus Outbreak Reports Fall To Lowest Point In Weeks

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 20 new COVID-19 outbreaks this week, the lowest number of weekly outbreaks since the first week of July.

The decrease in outbreaks — which are defined as two or more cases at a facility or event within a two- week period — comes as COVID-19 cases in Colorado have been on the decline for three straight weeks.

The numbers of both reported cases and of outbreaks still remain above the state’s COVID-19 low point in mid-June.