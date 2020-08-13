After Trump Indicated He Opposes USPS Funding, Colorado Secretary Of State Touts Secure Mail Voting System

Colorado’s Democratic Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, is raising concerns that President Donald Trump’s reluctance to fund the U.S. Postal Service will suppress votes in Colorado and other states that rely on vote-by-mail.

“He’s trying to affect turnout in November by undermining a system that we know works, and works well for Democrats and Republicans and, of course, independents,” Griswold said.

Trump indicated in an interview with Fox Business Network Thursday that one reason he hasn’t reached a deal with Democrats on more coronavirus aid is in part because they are pushing for federal funds for the USPS to expand vote by mail.

“If we don't make a deal, that means they don't get the money. That means they can't have universal mail-in voting. They just can't have it," Trump said.

Colorado is one of several all-mail ballot states to receive letters from the Postal Service indicating that ballots, usually sent by clerks via “marketing mail” but treated like first class, will no longer get that treatment and could be slower to make it to people’s mailboxes.