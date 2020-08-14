Cameron Peak Fire Blows Up In Poudre Canyon

As if Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek weren't enough, a new fire is closing roads and threatening homes in Colorado.

The Cameron Peak fire started Thursday afternoon in forested land west of Fort Collins. By late evening it had exploded to more than 1,500 acres and was pouring smoke into the already choking skies above the Front Range.

Highway 14 through Poudre Canyon is closed. Campgrounds, homes and businesses in the region of Chambers Lake have been ordered to evacuate, with more neighborhoods on voluntary evacuations.