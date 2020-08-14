Cameron Peak Fire Blows Up In Poudre Canyon
As if Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek weren't enough, a new fire is closing roads and threatening homes in Colorado.
The Cameron Peak fire started Thursday afternoon in forested land west of Fort Collins. By late evening it had exploded to more than 1,500 acres and was pouring smoke into the already choking skies above the Front Range.
Highway 14 through Poudre Canyon is closed. Campgrounds, homes and businesses in the region of Chambers Lake have been ordered to evacuate, with more neighborhoods on voluntary evacuations.
Two large air tankers and four single engine air tankers were dispatched to the fire, according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center, although high winds in the evening kept them on the ground.
A Type 2 Incident Command Team, the second highest level in the hierarchy of disaster response, is on order to take over coordinating the fire response.
Our lives have changed ...
CPR will not compromise in serving you and our community. Vital news and essential music are made possible by member support.