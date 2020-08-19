Even As Colorado Coronavirus Cases Fall, Outbreaks Keep Happening
New COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Colorado, and the percentage of positive tests returned this week to the lows seen in early June.
Still, data released weekly by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment shows that the number of new outbreaks across the state — defined as two or more positive cases in one facility within a two week period — continues to grow.
The state health department released information Wednesday on 20 new facilities with outbreaks. The agency tracks outbreaks in healthcare and correctional facilities and relies on self-reporting from businesses and contact tracing from county health departments for other types of facilities.
This week’s outbreaks occurred primarily at restaurants with staff at seven different restaurants across the state testing positive for the disease. Several large gatherings also triggered outbreaks reported this week. At least three attendees at the Prowers County Sand & Sage Fair tested positive for COVID-19.
Tracking COVID-19 Outbreaks in Colorado
An outbreak among at least four attendees at a wedding in Golden also occurred last week and was added to this week’s list. It’s unclear how many people were at either event, but the state public health order prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than 125 people.
CDPHE did not include cases detected through testing at newly reopened colleges in the outbreak list. The University of Colorado reported at least nine positive cases detected in on-campus testing. One positive case at Colorado College also led to the quarantine of an entire dorm of 155 students.
Other outbreaks this week included three elder-care facilities, two churches, two stores, two offices, two warehouses, a construction site, the luggage transport department for United Airlines, and staff at the Great Wolf Lodge water park resort in Colorado Springs.
New COVID-19 outbreaks reported this week
|Facility Name
|Date Outbreak Confirmed
|Type of Facility
|County
|COVID-19 Cases
|American Furniture Warehouse
|08/18/20
|Store
|El Paso
|4 staff positive
|Belmont Lodge Healthcare Center
|08/17/20
|Elder Care
|Pueblo
|2 staff probable
|Cheba Hut
|08/18/20
|Restaurant
|El Paso
|2 staff positive
|Culvers
|08/17/20
|Restaurant
|Larimer
|4 staff positive
|Denver International Airport/UnitedRamp Services
|08/18/20
|Travel
|Denver
|6 staff positive
|Epicurean Butter (second outbreak)
|08/18/20
|Warehouse
|Adams
|5 staff positive
|Fountain Faith Fellowship
|08/18/20
|Church
|El Paso
|1 staff positive, 9 attendees positive, 2 attendees probable
|Great Wolf Lodge
|08/17/20
|Hotel and resort
|El Paso
|3 staff positive
|Heuser & Heuser, LLP
|08/18/20
|Office
|El Paso
|4 staff positive
|House of China
|08/12/20
|Restaurant
|Gunnison
|3 staff positive, 10 staff probable
|KDVR KWGN
|08/18/20
|Office
|Denver
|3 staff positive
|La Cocina de Luz
|08/12/20
|Restaurant
|San Miguel
|4 residents positive
|Navajo Incorporated Handy Solutions
|08/18/20
|Warehouse
|Denver
|6 staff positive, 17 staff probable
|PowerBack Rehabilitation(second outbreak)
|08/14/20
|Elder Care
|Boulder
|2 residents positive, 2 resident deaths
|Prowers County Sand and Sage Fair
|08/15/20
|Fair/rodeo
|Prowers
|3 attendees positive
|Qdoba - Vail
|08/14/20
|Restaurant
|Eagle
|2 staff positive, 2 staff probable
|Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies (second outbreak)
|08/12/20
|Elder Care
|Larimer
|10 residents positive, 2 residents probable, 1 staff positive
|Rusin Concrete Construction
|08/18/20
|Construction
|El Paso
|7 staff positive, 3 staff probable
|Tractor Supply
|08/17/20
|Store
|Teller
|2 staff positive, 2 staff probable
|Wendy's
|08/12/20
|Restaurant
|Logan
|2 staff positive, 1 staff probable
