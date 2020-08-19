Even As Colorado Coronavirus Cases Fall, Outbreaks Keep Happening

New COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Colorado, and the percentage of positive tests returned this week to the lows seen in early June.

Still, data released weekly by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment shows that the number of new outbreaks across the state — defined as two or more positive cases in one facility within a two week period — continues to grow.

The state health department released information Wednesday on 20 new facilities with outbreaks. The agency tracks outbreaks in healthcare and correctional facilities and relies on self-reporting from businesses and contact tracing from county health departments for other types of facilities.

This week’s outbreaks occurred primarily at restaurants with staff at seven different restaurants across the state testing positive for the disease. Several large gatherings also triggered outbreaks reported this week. At least three attendees at the Prowers County Sand & Sage Fair tested positive for COVID-19.