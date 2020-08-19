Even As Colorado Coronavirus Cases Fall, Outbreaks Keep Happening

By Lindsay Fendt
August 19, 2020
Charles Chen helps Alice and Perry Kelly get tested for COVID-19 at the Center for African American Health in Denver&#039;s Northeast Park Hill neighborhood. Aug. 14, 2020.Charles Chen helps Alice and Perry Kelly get tested for COVID-19 at the Center for African American Health in Denver&#039;s Northeast Park Hill neighborhood. Aug. 14, 2020.Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Charles Chen helps Alice and Perry Kelly get tested for COVID-19 at the Center for African American Health in Denver's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood. Aug. 14, 2020.

New COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward in Colorado, and the percentage of positive tests returned this week to the lows seen in early June.

Still, data released weekly by the Colorado Department of Health and Environment shows that the number of new outbreaks across the state — defined as two or more positive cases in one facility within a two week period — continues to grow. 

The state health department released information Wednesday on 20 new facilities with outbreaks. The agency tracks outbreaks in healthcare and correctional facilities and relies on self-reporting from businesses and contact tracing from county health departments for other types of facilities. 

This week’s outbreaks occurred primarily at restaurants with staff at seven different restaurants across the state testing positive for the disease. Several large gatherings also triggered outbreaks reported this week. At least three attendees at the Prowers County Sand & Sage Fair tested positive for COVID-19. 

An outbreak among at least four attendees at a wedding in Golden also occurred last week and was added to this week’s list. It’s unclear how many people were at either event, but the state public health order prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than 125 people.

CDPHE did not include cases detected through testing at newly reopened colleges in the outbreak list. The University of Colorado reported at least nine positive cases detected in on-campus testing. One positive case at Colorado College also led to the quarantine of an entire dorm of 155 students. 

Other outbreaks this week included three elder-care facilities, two churches, two stores, two offices, two warehouses, a construction site, the luggage transport department for United Airlines, and staff at the Great Wolf Lodge water park resort in Colorado Springs. 

New COVID-19 outbreaks reported this week

Facility NameDate Outbreak ConfirmedType of FacilityCountyCOVID-19 Cases
American Furniture Warehouse08/18/20StoreEl Paso4 staff positive 
Belmont Lodge Healthcare Center08/17/20Elder CarePueblo2 staff probable
Cheba Hut08/18/20RestaurantEl Paso2 staff positive
Culvers08/17/20RestaurantLarimer4 staff positive
Denver International Airport/UnitedRamp Services08/18/20TravelDenver6 staff positive
Epicurean Butter (second outbreak)08/18/20WarehouseAdams5 staff positive
Fountain Faith Fellowship08/18/20ChurchEl Paso1 staff positive, 9 attendees positive, 2 attendees probable
Great Wolf Lodge08/17/20Hotel and resortEl Paso3 staff positive
Heuser & Heuser, LLP08/18/20OfficeEl Paso4 staff positive
House of China08/12/20RestaurantGunnison3 staff positive, 10 staff probable
KDVR KWGN08/18/20OfficeDenver3 staff positive
La Cocina de Luz08/12/20RestaurantSan Miguel4 residents positive
Navajo Incorporated Handy Solutions08/18/20WarehouseDenver6 staff positive, 17 staff probable
PowerBack Rehabilitation(second outbreak)08/14/20Elder CareBoulder2 residents positive, 2 resident deaths
Prowers County Sand and Sage Fair08/15/20Fair/rodeoProwers3 attendees positive
Qdoba - Vail08/14/20RestaurantEagle2 staff positive, 2 staff probable
Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of the Rockies (second outbreak)08/12/20Elder CareLarimer10 residents positive, 2 residents probable, 1 staff positive
Rusin Concrete Construction08/18/20ConstructionEl Paso7 staff positive, 3 staff probable
Tractor Supply08/17/20StoreTeller2 staff positive, 2 staff probable
Wendy's08/12/20RestaurantLogan2 staff positive, 1 staff probable

