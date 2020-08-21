Colorado Wildfire Updates: Maps, Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More

Grizzly Creek

Courtesy CDOT Smoke rises from the walls of Glenwood Canyon, where the Grizzly Creek fire has kept I-70 closed for days.

7:30 a.m.: Crews have been getting a bit of help from the weather, finally. Some rain in the area helped them expand containment lines. Conditions today though are expected to be hot and dry again. And the moisture poses added risk of bringing logs and debris down from the canyon walls, which have been destabilized by the fire.

The fire has close I-70 at Glenwood Canyon, but it could reopen in "days, not weeks," Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew announced at a press conference Thursday evening.

“The end is sight," she said.

It's still too early to estimate the cost of damages to the interstate caused by the Grizzly Creek fire, CDOT staff say. The agency has requested that aid that could cover 80 percent of the total repair cost. An initial assessment shows that the fire didn't burn hot enough to do significant damage to concrete bridge and viaducts, staff said.