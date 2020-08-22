Colorado Wildfire Updates: Maps, Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More
Here are the current statuses of Colorado’s four major wildfires (click on the fire name to jump to the updates):
- Grizzly Creek Fire: 29,928 acres, 22 percent containment (Aug 22, 7:50 a.m.)
- Pine Gulch Fire: 126,613 acres, 19 percent containment (Aug 22, 7:50 a.m.)
- Cameron Peak Fire: 17,246 acres, no containment (Aug 22, 7:00 a.m.)
- Williams Fork Fire: 10,437 acres, 3 percent containment (Aug 22, 7:15 a.m.)
Grizzly Creek
Saturday 7:30 a.m.: Firefighters battling the blaze in Glenwood Canyon reached 22 percent containment as of Saturday morning. Interstate 70 remains closed in the area.
The scene in the canyon on Friday was of hillsides almost completely burned off, and a smoldering fire scene. Helicopters dipped into the Colorado River to take water up the canyon. One area they are trying hard to protect: Bair Ranch.
Across the northern and eastern parts of the state, Coloradans are seeing smoke not just from the fires burning here, but also carried over from California's hundreds of wildfires.
Pine Gulch
Saturday 7:31 a.m.: The Pine Gulch Fire remains the second largest wildfire in state history. Nineteen percent of the perimeter is contained as of Saturday morning.
The latest update on the fire is ominous: "High pressure, hot temperatures, and single digit relative humidities continue to make extreme fire behavior possible both day and night."
Cameron Peak
Saturday 7:38 a.m.: Late Friday afternoon, additional evacuations were ordered near the Cameron Peak Fire west of Fort Collins. Homes and businesses are asked to gather belongings, protect their homes, and leave the area. The sheriff's office said there was immediate danger. The fire grew to 17,246 acres last night.
The order extended the evacuation area closer to the Front Range along Poudre Canyon. Specifically, it applies near Pennock Pass, south of Highway 14.
The fire is just miles north of Rocky Mountain National Park — but firefighters say the terrain should make it difficult for the flames to enter the park.
Williams Fork
Saturday 7:44 a.m.: The Williams Fork Fire is only about 3 percent contained, but it is burning in a relatively remote part of the mountain range. The fire is currently 10,437 acres. There are no evacuation orders in effect, though trailheads and county roads in the area are closed.
Air quality
Colorado's public health department has issued health advisories from the northeast corner to the southwest corner of the state today. They recommend limiting outdoor time across much of the state.
