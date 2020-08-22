Colorado Wildfire Updates: Maps, Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More

Pine Gulch

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Pine Gulch Fire, one of the largest recorded in Colorado history, burns just over the mesas near Grand Junction.

Saturday 7:31 a.m.: The Pine Gulch Fire remains the second largest wildfire in state history. Nineteen percent of the perimeter is contained as of Saturday morning.

The latest update on the fire is ominous: "High pressure, hot temperatures, and single digit relative humidities continue to make extreme fire behavior possible both day and night."

Cameron Peak

Saturday 7:38 a.m.: Late Friday afternoon, additional evacuations were ordered near the Cameron Peak Fire west of Fort Collins. Homes and businesses are asked to gather belongings, protect their homes, and leave the area. The sheriff's office said there was immediate danger. The fire grew to 17,246 acres last night.

The order extended the evacuation area closer to the Front Range along Poudre Canyon. Specifically, it applies near Pennock Pass, south of Highway 14.

The fire is just miles north of Rocky Mountain National Park — but firefighters say the terrain should make it difficult for the flames to enter the park.

Williams Fork

Saturday 7:44 a.m.: The Williams Fork Fire is only about 3 percent contained, but it is burning in a relatively remote part of the mountain range. The fire is currently 10,437 acres. There are no evacuation orders in effect, though trailheads and county roads in the area are closed.

Air quality

Colorado's public health department has issued health advisories from the northeast corner to the southwest corner of the state today. They recommend limiting outdoor time across much of the state.