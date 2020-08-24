Colorado Wildfire Updates: Maps, Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More

Grizzly Creek

Interstate 70 has finally reopened, though in a limited capacity, and evacuations for No Name were lifted by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office on Sunday afternoon. Smoke from the fire is still visible and the Colorado Department of Transportation will continue to monitor the fire and keep travelers on I-70 apprised of any change in the status of the road.

Pine Gulch

The fire is now 44 percent contained and no movement has been seen on the eastern edge — according to an update from the Incident Management Team, "the eastern perimeter and the part of the north is now considered contained." Fre officials expect moderate fire behavior on Monday should the weather continue to cooperate.

Cameron Peak

No structures or facilities have been damaged yet, though the fire was active on Sunday in the hot, dry and windy conditions. The fire moved on two fronts: moving south of Peterson Lake and north of the West Fork Tunnel area, according to officials.

Williams Fork

Crews are approaching the fire with a contain and confine strategy. In their morning update, officials said that progress was made Sunday on additional fire lines to the west and southwest of the burn that will provide future containment.

The control lines are half of the strategy. If favorable conditions exist, then firefighters will try to deny any fuels to the fire by burning vegetation between the control lines and the perimeter.

Other Fires

Thorpe

This fire is located in Park County, just two miles southwest of the unincorporated town of Tarryall.