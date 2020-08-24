I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is Finally Open Again

The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon early Monday.

Motorists should expect slow travel and they won't be allowed to stop anywhere in the canyon, officials say. Two-way traffic will use the east-bound deck, which, at some stretches in the 12-mile-long canyon, sits below the west-bound deck.

CDOT closed the road two weeks ago when the Grizzly Creek fire tore through the canyon, burning many of the pine trees and other vegetation.

"It's apocalyptic," regional CDOT director Michael Goolsby said just a few days before the reopening. "There are areas up there that are destroyed. It's terrible. It pains me to see it."

CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said it's imperative that motorists resist the temptation to rubber-neck as they drive through the canyon.

"Maybe have a second person or third person so you can have someone drive while you take a look at the scenery," she suggested.

The two-week closure was the longest ever for the vital east-west link, Goolsby said. It required a lengthy detour that wreaked havoc on area businesses and other travels.