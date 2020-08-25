Colorado Wildfire Updates: Maps, Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More

As most Coloradans have noticed, the four major fires that burn across the state have taken a toll on the air quality. Smoke can irratite the lungs and make it harder to fight off an infection.

It's an inconvenient overlap given that this year's fire season has collided with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Exposure to the smoke does make someone more likely to get COVID," said Colleen Reid, a geographer at the University of Colorado Boulder who studies the health impacts of wildfire smoke. "It could make someone more likely to have a more severe case."

A recent study found bad flu seasons in Montana tended to follow bad wild fire seasons. Though it doesn't prove causation. Reid wasn't involved in that study and says it's an interesting result — but needs more investigation.

Here are the current statuses of Colorado’s four major wildfires (click on the fire name to jump to the updates):