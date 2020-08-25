Colorado Wildfire Updates: Maps, Evacuations, Closures, Fire Growth And More
As most Coloradans have noticed, the four major fires that burn across the state have taken a toll on the air quality. Smoke can irratite the lungs and make it harder to fight off an infection.
It's an inconvenient overlap given that this year's fire season has collided with the coronavirus pandemic.
"Exposure to the smoke does make someone more likely to get COVID," said Colleen Reid, a geographer at the University of Colorado Boulder who studies the health impacts of wildfire smoke. "It could make someone more likely to have a more severe case."
A recent study found bad flu seasons in Montana tended to follow bad wild fire seasons. Though it doesn't prove causation. Reid wasn't involved in that study and says it's an interesting result — but needs more investigation.
Here are the current statuses of Colorado’s four major wildfires (click on the fire name to jump to the updates):
- Grizzly Creek Fire: 30,719 acres, 33 percent containment (Aug 24, 4:46 p.m.)
- Pine Gulch Fire: 134,108 acres, 47 percent containment (Aug 24, 6:50 p.m.)
- Cameron Peak Fire: 20,118 acres, no containment (Aug 24, 5:40 p.m.)
- Williams Fork Fire: 11,266 acres, 5 percent containment (Aug 25, 7:18 a.m.)
- Other fires
Grizzly Creek
New update pending.
Pine Gulch
Growth of the Pine Gulch fire, north of Grand Junction, has slowed considerably. It still remains the second largest fire ever in the state. The National Weather Service says there's a chance for scattered showers in the area later this week.
Cameron Peak
Williams Fork
The Williams Fork fire west of Winter Park is about 5 percent contained. A burning operation along CO Roads 3 and 30 covered about 600 acres and helped raise the containment around the fire.
"The good news is over the next few days we're expected to get maybe up to a quarter inch of rain over the next three days or so," said Mike Johnston with the team managing the fire. "So favorable weather ahead of us, I don't expect much fire growth over the next few days."
Other Fires
Thorpe
This fire is located in Park County, just two miles southwest of the unincorporated town of Tarryall.
Lewstone
The Lewstone fire started Aug. 22 about 15 miles northwest of Fort Collins.
