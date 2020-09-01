Polis Urges Increased Coronavirus Testing During Southern Colorado Visit
Gov. Jared Polis visited Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Tuesday to check in with testing sites and organizations that have received coronavirus-related relief funds.
The governor visited the Citadel Mall testing site in Colorado Springs, along with COVID-19 relief fund recipients YWCA and East Side Child Care Center in Pueblo.
He also delivered an update on Colorado's response to the ongoing pandemic at Pueblo Community College.
Polis commended the large testing sites in the region, at both the fairgrounds in Pueblo County and the Citadel Mall. He discussed bringing awareness to the ease of testing sites as one reason for his Southern Colorado tour.
The seven-day statewide coronavirus positivity rate hovers below 3 percent, while the positivity rates for El Paso and Pueblo counties are above it.
Colorado Coronavirus Testing
Polis encouraged residents to get tested to help increase data on COVID-19 in the region.
"The better we can do with our testing, the better we can do with containing this virus, protecting our economy, growing our economy and remaining open," Polis said. "As we recover, we want to make sure it's a statewide effort."
He also highlighted expanded hours at the testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, now open five days a week and alternating Saturdays, in Pueblo.
