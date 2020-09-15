Video: Polis, Health Officials Warn Of Coronavirus Case Increases At Colleges, Universities
Updated 4:00 p.m.
Flanked by public health officials, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on the state's response efforts. The governor warned that an upward trend has been spotted, driven by cases among college students. Since the fall semester has begun, the University of Colorado Boulder has reported 385 coronavirus cases on campus — 71 percent of those are among students living off-campus.
"We all are tired of the virus, but the virus is not tired of us" Polis noted at the briefing. "It's still here."
Tuesday morning University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefanosent out “an urgent request” to students and employees. He said the university needed to stop the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases immediately.
The number of positive cases at the school has shot up to 205 positive in the third week of school. That’s up more than double the number from the second week.
DiStefano urged measures like wearing masks and social distancing. He warned of further public health directives numbers don't improve.
This past weekend, Polis extended the state's face mask order for an additional 30 days. On Friday, he told Colorado Matters that allowing the Denver Broncos to host 5,700 fans at a Sept. 27 football game did not constitute special treatment.
