Colorado’s Coronavirus Numbers Tick Up, Driven By Colleges Reopening

Gov. Jared Polis warned Tuesday that the state’s coronavirus numbers were starting to trend upward, driven in part by cases among college students.

“The worry is that the college transmissions lead to community transitions,” Polis said at a press conference.

He urged students specifically, and Coloradans in general, to recommit to what public health leaders point to as proven precautions: social distancing, wearing a mask, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands.

“We all are tired of the virus, but the virus is not tired of us,” he said. “It's still here and the minute we give it the lifestyle that allows it to expand exponentially it would. So we just have to continue to be smart, be cautious, and really go about our lives in a careful way.”

University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano sent out “an urgent request” on Tuesday morning to students, faculty and staff about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We need to stop the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases immediately,” he wrote.

DiStefano urged wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, practicing physical distancing and staying home when experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

The number of positive cases at the school has shot to 205 positive diagnostic tests documented during the third week of school, according to the chancellor’s update. That’s up from 90 the second week and 13 the first week.

Of 308 confirmed positive cases to date, 71 percent are among those living off-campus, with 29 percent among on-campus residents.