How Colorado Ski Resorts Are Preparing For A Winter Season During Coronavirus

Resort operators across Colorado are rolling out their plans for ski season in the age of social distancing. One thing seems clear: Those plans are subject to change.

“What we’re planning is not going to be what’s going to happen — at least at some level,” Rusty Gregory, the CEO of Alterra, said in an interview.

Alterra is the Ikon pass operator and owns the resorts at Steamboat Springs and Winter Park.

“This is such a dynamic circumstance that everybody is struggling with,” Gregory said.

With ski season less than two months away, the industry is planning how to manage lift lines, gondola rides, dining options and crowds. It’s a difficult balance between getting as many people on the mountain as possible and protecting the health of customers, employees and local communities.

Ski towns were early hotspots for Colorado’s COVID-19 outbreak, putting a spotlight on how resorts will manage during a pandemic.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Gondolas on Lift One at Vail, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The lift was open for summer visitors but has now closed as the ski area gets ready for winter.

There is no statewide mandate on how to keep people safe during ski season

Resorts shut down in mid-March when Gov. Jared Polis issued a stay-at-home order, but there’s been limited guidance on how to bring people back for winter sports. The state’s mountain resorts have been open for summer activities.

Throughout the pandemic, the state says it has worked closely with the ski resort owners and local health departments. Those departments have described a different picture, one in which there is little direction provided by the state. Yet, the state is confident in the plans proposed for the upcoming season.

“We believe Colorado resorts will lead the way in providing a safe skiing and boarding experience in our majestic world class mountains, and we appreciate the ski industry’s continued partnership,” said a Colorado Department of Health and the Environment spokesperson in an email.