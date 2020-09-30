Colorado Coronavirus Cases Are Leveling Off, And Boulder Health Restrictions Are Showing Early Results

If state health officials deemed the situation dire enough, it could move Boulder County back to the most restrictive level, Stay At Home, something local leaders and public health officials hope to avoid.

“It's a concern, a very big concern for us,” said Chana Goussetis, a county public health department spokeswoman. “We are starting to see the (case) numbers come down, but we still feel like it's a little bit too early to tell if that's going to be a continuous trend, or if it's an anomaly.”

She said a good gauge will come this Thursday, when it will be a week since the county put in place the tougher measures aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Last Thursday, Boulder County Public Health issued an order banning gatherings of people ages 18 to 22. It also ordered a stay-at-home mandate for anyone living at 36 properties near the University of Colorado Boulder campus. Many of the residences listed specifically in the order are fraternity and sorority houses located just off-campus near the Hill. Some of them had already been fined for throwing parties.

The reopening of the campus has been a driving factor in case increases in the county. As of last week, the health department recorded nearly 1,400 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among CU Boulder students and 12 cases among faculty since the start of the semester one month. Those cases make up the vast majority in the county, since CU reopened, according to public health officials.

The university has also temporarily gone to remote learning in an attempt to reverse the trend.

A little more than a week ago, the governor sounded the alarm. On Sept. 22, Gov. Jared Polis cautioned Coloradans to continue wearing masks and social distancing, saying, “the state is not doing well enough.”

But he tempered that concern when he said he believed Colorado was past the halfway point in the pandemic.

Meantime, key statewide metrics — like cases, hospitalizations and the rate of positive cases — this week look like they may be flattening. This comes after upward trends earlier in the month. That’s according to the most recent figures from the state health department, as of Tuesday, Sept. 29.