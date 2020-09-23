Frustration And Fear Set In As CU Boulder Classes Go Remote In Face Of Rising Coronavirus Cases

Tuesday looked like a regular day at University of Colorado Boulder.

Students were eating with friends outside the cafeteria, volunteers were staffing a voter registration booth and freshmen were playing an impromptu game of football outside their dorm.

The masks that most people were wearing was the only sign of an ongoing global pandemic.

However, it wasn’t a normal day. It was the final day of in-person classes for at least two weeks as university leaders attempt to slow the rapid rise in COVID-19 infections within the community. It’s the most extreme action the CU administration has taken since fall classes began one month ago. At the time of the announcement, CU had confirmed 765 cases since the semester began.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported Wednesday that 1,198 people had been infected in what they call the "CU Community Outbreak."

For many, the shift to remote learning, albeit temporary, was a frustrating inevitability.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A COVID-19 monitoring station at the University of Colorado Boulder. The campus has shifted to a two-week all-online class schedule driven by climbing coronavirus infection rates. Boulder, Tuesday, Sept 22, 2020.

Computer science student Andrew Scott, a Fort Collins native, said he would have stayed at home if he didn’t have in-person classes this semester.

He was not surprised by the announcement.

“This isn't a unique problem," Scott said. “It's just a when and a how at all colleges. And CU does have some real issues with it. They could have mitigated. There were parties, big parties the first week that nobody did anything about.”