WATCH LIVE: VP Mike Pence And Kamala Harris In The 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

The next calendared event in the 2020 presidential election — a race already upended by the COVID-19 diagnosis of President Donald Trump — is the Vice Presidential Debate. Republican VP Mike Pence will meet his Democratic opponent, Sen. Kamala Harris, at 7 p.m. MT for a 90-minute debate Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2020.

The debate will take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The moderator, Susan Page, the Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today, has not released topics for the evening.

Pence is now taking the lead role in campaigning and wants to keep the president’s supporters energized and deflect criticism of the administration’s handling of a virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans. Trump’s positive diagnosis Friday has intensified scrutiny of the administration’s cavalier approach to the pandemic.

It's already altered the planned debate, too.

The candidates will be separated by a clear barrier to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission. The Democratic campaign requested the plexiglass shield between the candidates, according to a campaign aide who was unauthorized to publicly discuss details and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Pence and Harris will be seated more than 12 feet apart, according to someone familiar with the setup.

Read More: Still Undergoing COVID-19 Treatment, Trump Vows He'll Be Ready To Debate Next Week (via NPR.org)