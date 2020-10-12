WATCH LIVE: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings, Day 1

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett are set to begin. The Senate is charging ahead Monday morning on President Donald Trump’s pick to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and cement a conservative majority on the court before Election Day.

Colorado Public Radio will carry live coverage online and on the radio starting at 7 a.m. MT. Watch the video above, find a signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News." CPR News' regular programming can be heard on 90.1 HD2 in the Denver metro during the hearing or can be streamed via an alternate feed at CPR.org.

In prepared remarks for the Judiciary Committee hearing, the federal appeals court judge says the courts cannot “right every wrong." The three days of hearings are like no others with voting underway in many states and the country in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic. Two Republican senators on the panel have tested positive for the virus.

