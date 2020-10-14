The 10 Best Horror Music Videos Of 2020

In the before times, October was celebrated as the heart of decorative gourd season. A time when all things seemed so innocent as the nip in the air led us to don our favorite "Autumn Sweater." The most controversial opinions were over love-hate feelings for pumpkin spice lattes on social media and which slasher film is the best.



I swear once we are out of this I will not take for granted strolling the Halloween aisles at Target, stopping to play with all those noisy decorations that I wish existed when I was a kid and trying on silly masks. Even the idea of gorging on way too many fun size candy bars while binging something scary on Netflix late at night during this time just sounds so lonely as I type. And remember raucous Halloween weekends and dressing up in a costume and going to concerts? It especially feels like a lifetime ago. Am I a jaded quarantine years old?!?



Seven months into lockdown and October 2020 feels like society is trapped in a never-ending episode of Black Mirror. I find myself constantly reflecting on how life used to be and wonder about the reality and uncertainty of when we will overcome the pandemic and what the aftermath will be on our country and the world.



Real-life horrors aside, I have not abandoned my yearly love letter to spooky music videos – no tricks, just treats.

Sad13 - "Hysterical"

Sadie Dupuis released her sophomore album Haunted Painting under her moniker Sad13 this fall. After interviewing her recently and writing about this song for NPR Music, I learned she is a horror film aficionado as she playfully brings her belief of ghosts and love of spooky themes to life through her art. Of her three horror music videos, "Hysterical" is cleverly frightening and an homage to the 2014 film Unfriended.