New Hospital Data Shows Ventilator Use Fell Over Time And Coronavirus Patient Stays Grew Shorter

COVID-19 patients in Colorado are less likely to go on a ventilator and spend less time on one than they did at the start of the pandemic, according to new data from Colorado’s hospitals.

Another analysis found profound impacts on the number of people seeking medical care, including a longer dropoff in doctor visits than initially hoped for.

The use of ventilators for all hospitalized Colorado COVID-19 patients dropped from nearly 30 percent in March to 11 percent in July.

The report from the Colorado Hospital Association found a variety of factors may have played a role. They include improved patient management, faster sharing of knowledge and best practices, and new therapies like antivirals and convalescent plasma.

The data will now be critical information to help future surge planning for potential waves. Worries over a surge have grown as the percent of positive tests ticked over 5 percent and hospitalizations climbed this fall.

“We can now more effectively care for these patients,” said CHA spokeswoman Julia Lonborg.

About two-thirds of all COVID-19 patients were discharged to their homes. Roughly 18 percent were discharged to another facility, like skilled nursing or acute rehab; 13.5 percent died in the hospital. For those older than 60, 22 percent died; 8 percent of the 50-59 age group died. Those 30 to 49 accounted for just 3 percent of deaths; those younger than 30 represented 1 percent.