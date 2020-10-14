Despite Positive Signs From The Southern Hemisphere, Experts Warn You Should Still Get A Flu Shot To Avoid A ‘Twindemic’

Scientists spend a lot of time trying to predict how mild or severe a flu season will be and this year, with a real fear of a “twindemic” where hospitals are overwhelmed by the combination of COVID-19 and the flu, there’s a lot riding on those predictions.

So far, Coloradans don’t seem to be putting off their shots, and that may help prevent widespread flu while COVID-19 is still moving through the population. Flu vaccinations are up nearly 70 percent from this time last year and the uptick in vaccinations isn’t an accident.

State health officials distributed the vaccine early this year and they’ve launched an all-out publicity campaign to urge people to get vaccinated. Gov. Jared Polis invited reporters to watch him get his flu shot Wednesday as part of that.

Public health officials are also counting on the pandemic to make people more fearful of getting sick.

“Today with COVID in our community, the fact that we see people who are getting sick, we say, ‘Boy, I should really also get that flu shot,’” said Eric France, a physician and the chief medical officer for the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

Vaccination rates may be one indication of how a flu season will play out, but planning, including some educated guesswork, begins nearly a year before people start showing up at clinics for their shots.