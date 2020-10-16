Polis Urges Coloradans To Limit Gatherings And Reschedule Plans As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Rise

The governor said there won’t be enough of the initial doses to vaccinate everyone, so the state has prioritized certain groups to receive the vaccine first, with health care workers a top priority, then first responders, essential workers and nursing home residents.

Polis cautioned people to continue to social distance and wear masks to slow the spread.

"One in 260 Coloradans are currently contagious with the virus," Polis said. "We could be in trouble in the next few weeks or next month."

Polis said that means if a person goes to three or four gatherings with 30-40 people, they have about a 50 percent chance of being around someone who has the virus and is contagious.

He called on Coloradoans to avoid large get-togethers, limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people, and even to reschedule weekend plans.

“If you have social plans this weekend with some friends to get together at their house, I suggest you delay those a few weeks,” Polis said.