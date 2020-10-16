Why These Coloradans Are Voting Early, And In Droves

A very personal experience is driving Kyle Giddings, who lives in Arvada, to vote early.

He said addiction took over his life and he stole to fuel it. He’s a convicted felon who dropped off his ballot sooner rather than later because he wanted to set a civic example “to my fellow brothers and sisters who are struggling through the label and second class status of being a felon.”

He wanted them to know that, “it’s okay to vote early. And several of my friends didn’t even know they could vote.”

Colorado does allow people who have completed their sentences or are on parole to vote. More than any other issue, candidates’ positions on criminal justice drove Giddings’ choices in the election.

In Broomfield, Al Wirtes said helping his fellow citizens was his motivation to cast his ballot soon after he got it. He wanted to do his part to keep lines short for those who choose to vote on Nov. 3.

“If we get significant more turnout, I just wanted my ballot to be out of the way to make sure there was enough capacity to handle the turnout with having more people to vote,” he explained.

As of Thursday, 436,433 voters had returned their ballots, according to the Colorado Secretary of State, with Democrats and Unaffiliated voters outpacing Republicans in these early returns.