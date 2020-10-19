RTD Board To Vote On Free Election Day Rides

Colorado's all-mail system results in millions of voters returning their ballots early. But hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have still voted on Election Day in years past.

Lewis' resolution has two co-sponsors, Jeff Walker and Doug Tisdale. At least eight of the 15 board members will need to vote yes at a committee meeting Tuesday to advance it to a final vote next week.

"We could benefit from some good PR, and some public good, and some trust in our agency," Lewis said. "And so this is an opportunity to do that as well."

Cost could be one big issue. RTD staff say suspending fares for one day will cost between $85,000 and $118,000, a "drop in the bucket," Lewis said, compared to the agencies overall budget. The agency is currently planning for a $215 million cut to its 2021 budget as it tries to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis' resolution calls for RTD to try to offset the expense by pursuing partnerships with other governments, individuals, companies, and "novel social media funding mechanisms."

