As Coronavirus Cases Rose In Colorado, Outbreaks Did Too. But There Are Small Signs of Hope In The Latest Numbers

Along with rising positive tests and hospitalizations, new COVID-19 outbreaks have now reached their highest single-week total in Colorado since the start of the pandemic.

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported 86 new COVID-19 outbreaks this week, which is defined as two or more cases in one facility within a two-week period. The previous highest total was the week of Sept. 27, which saw 60 new outbreaks.

Education facilities — including colleges, child care centers and schools — had the most outbreaks this week with 17. Education has consistently represented the highest portion of outbreaks since the beginning of September when many schools started.