Colorado Is Entering A Dangerous Third Wave Of The Coronavirus Pandemic, Polis And Top Health Leaders Say

Colorado is entering dangerous new territory in its response to the pandemic, with hospitalizations and cases rising, and a narrow pre-holiday window to rein things in.

That’s according to the governor and top state health officials, who gave an ominous assessment to reporters at the Governor’s Mansion on Tuesday.

“We continue to see a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Colorado,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist.

She said the data showed a clear third wave, after the initial surge in March-April and another smaller wave in July.

“At this point, our hospital admission rate is the same as it was in May and is steadily increasing,” she said.

When Colorado saw runaway transmission in the early spring, the state took unprecedented steps, including a stay-at-home order and the shutdown of its ski areas. Gov. Jared Polis sidestepped questions about whether he saw a scenario that would necessitate a return to those measures. Instead, he spotlighted recent local responses, like in Boulder County, which brought high case numbers down after instating strict restrictions.

“The strong public health response needs to be sustainable and needs to show how we can live our lives in a safe way,” Polis said.

But he also noted residents need to combat complacency, because “fatigue is setting in.” He said the virus has sent infected Coloradans to the hospital in numbers not seen in months.

“Many will make it out and some will not. Some will not make it, and they will join the increasing casualties from this deadly worldwide pandemic,” he said.

Polis said it had disproportionately affected the U.S. “because of our nation's lack of preparation and a national plan.”

The slide deck of data the governor and his team presented tell the tale of Colorado’s mid-October COVID-19 story. Here are a few headings:

Case counts and 7-day average are increasing rapidly;

Daily counts of new hospital admissions are increasing rapidly;

Hospitalizations are accelerating over the last few weeks and on track to exceed spring hospitalization peak in November.

Herlihy said combined efforts of the public physical distancing, mask-wearing and other measures were helping to decrease transmission by about 66 percent. But she said that those numbers needed to be significantly higher, more like 75 percent.

“Reducing transmission by 75 percent or 80 percent in the next week or so … we have the potential to avoid exceeding our spring wave,” she said. “But we've done it before. We were at about 90 percent transmission reduction in the spring, but it's going to take a lot of effort to get there.”

She said what’s known as the R-naught, a key transmission metric epidemiologists follow carefully, has ticked up into troubling territory, up to 1.51.

“Our goal is always to try and have the R value be under 1. At this current high level of R we expect hospitalizations to continue to grow at a faster and faster rate,” she said.

A report from the Center for Public Integrity released Tuesday underscored the urgency. Colorado joined 30 other states now in the “red zone” for new coronavirus cases. That was according to information the group obtained from the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Michigan, Ohio, Texas and West Virginia also joined that club of states with more than 100 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

The nation as a whole is also in the red zone.

Though the White House does not make the report public, they are sent weekly to governors. The Center for Public Integrity collects and publishes them.

For months, the governor and top health officials have urged the public to follow health advice to avoid overwhelming hospitals, particularly intensive care units, where providers treat their sickest patients, including those with COVID-19.

Herlihy discussed a series of charts as dire as state officials have displayed in months. They showed the state’s hospitals would approach ICU capacity in late December if the current transmission level of 66 percent continues. ICU bed capacity is expected to be exceeded if typical holiday interactions occur.