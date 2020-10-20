WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Updates On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to give updates on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic today, Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 12:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry coverage of the briefing online only. There will be no radio broadcast. You can watch the live coverage below or on our Facebook page.

Coronavirus cases have surged in Colorado in recent weeks, with counties worried that restrictions could be tightened. So far, Polis has resisted ratcheting back that state's reopening status but continues to beg residents to wear masks and limit gatherings.