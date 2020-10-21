UCHealth Adds Mental Health Services To Primary Care, Expands Telehealth Access

UCHealth is now incorporating behavioral health services into its primary care locations across the state.

The move is part of the health care system's more than $100 million investment in behavioral health over the next few years. Two other avenues of expanding access are increased telehealth consultations with psychiatrists and expanding the inpatient behavioral health unit at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora around 2023.

Lynnay Carona, a licensed clinical social worker with a UCHealth clinic in Colorado Springs, said this new approach is helping remove barriers to care.