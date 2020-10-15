Living In A Pandemic Is (Unsurprisingly) Stressful. This El Paso County Program Aims To Help Build Mental Health Resiliency

One thing that helped her get through was peer support groups. She has attended one in Colorado Springs since 2008, sometimes four or five times a week. She said she started going to one focused on senior support, but also attended one for women and families.

Hearing people share similar experiences helped her feel less alone, Smith said.

"They're what I call my 90-minute friends," said Smith. "It's been a true blessing."

A 2017 federal report stated that peer support systems helped decrease psychotic symptoms, reduce hospital admission rates and even lower rates of depression. Peer support is one resource El Paso County wants to use to help address mental health during the pandemic.

Job loss, illness and increased uncertainty have affected people's ability to cope over the past seven months. A CDC report this summer stated that 40 percent of U.S. adults were struggling with their mental health due to stressors related to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new training at UCCS aims to help build resilience during the coronavirus pandemic

In response to these increased stressors, the National Institute for Human Resilience at UCCS developed a training program, called the Greater Resilience Information Toolkit, or GRIT. The free, online course has modules on focus areas like optimism and hope, staying connected and helping seniors in the community.

The Institute's Kathryn Dosch said the course is all about building resilience.

"It's the ability to keep going forward after you've been through a really hard situation, and then being able to use that the next time you're faced with something that is challenging," Dosch said. "The fact that we've all made it six months through this pandemic is really important for people to acknowledge. We kind of get lost in all the things that we don't have, or that are not going away, or that are stressful and frustrating. But we've all gotten through this."

Courtesy of UCCS National Institute for Human Resilience GRIT coaches help peers navigate through the ups and downs of the coronavirus pandemic.

In May, El Paso County Public Health teamed up with UCCS, in addition to local mental health organizations AspenPointe and NAMI Colorado Springs, to figure out how to bring the training to more people in the community.

"We really talked about just the broad, reaching impacts of COVID-19, and how every single age, every single demographic, every population across our community is being impacted in some sort of way," said Mary Ellen Benson, with AspenPointe.

Benson said she took the training, and said it helped her have a framework for concepts and ideas she'd heard in the past.

"It gives really practical applications and really easy ways to frame the conversation through your own sphere of social connections," Benson said.