CU Boulder Cancels Spring Break, Will Add More Student Events And Mental Health Support Next Semester

The University of Colorado Boulder announced Thursday it will start its spring semester later, cancel the traditional spring break and instead spread out days off for students in an effort to curb the spread of travel-related coronavirus infections.

The spring semester begins Jan. 14, three days later than originally planned and will continue with a mix of in-person, remote and hybrid instruction.

"Opting out of spring vacation was a difficult decision. However that decision was made keeping in mind the health and safety of our students, our faculty and our staff,” said Chancellor Phil DiStefano, adding that the decision was made in conjunction with local public health officials.

The week-long spring break will be replaced with the later semester start and two days off on Feb. 17 and March 25.