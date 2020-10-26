Today Is The Last Day Colorado Voters Should Mail Back Their Ballots

Today is the last day that Colorado voters can safely use the U.S. Postal Service to return their ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

That’s because votes will only be counted if they are received by county officials at 7 p.m. on Election Day, and ballots mailed in after today might not arrive on time.

Instead, voters should drop their ballots at drop boxes or voting centers in the final week of election to ensure they’re counted. Ballots that are received at voting centers or drop boxes by 7 p.m. will be counted.

Today is also the last day that voters can register to have a ballot sent to them by mail. Starting Tuesday, Oct. 27, anyone seeking a ballot must visit a polling center. Some ballot boxes and voting centers have been temporarily closed or had their hours changed due to fire and snow.