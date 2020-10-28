With Election Day In Their Sights, Presidential Campaigns Look To Colorado’s Non-White Voters For An Edge

Every election season, as political campaigns and parties work hard to get out the vote, they try to find ways to tailor their message to particular groups where they hope to find allies.

In Colorado, where the last census found a third of residents identify as non-white, that means crafting pitches for the state’s many different minority communities.

For the Biden campaign, one big focus in the state is Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters. It’s not a huge part of the population, but the campaign believes they could help determine which way the state goes — just take a look at 2016.

“If you look at the statistics, AAPI voters make up 4.5 percent of Colorado's voting-eligible population,” said Amit Jani, National AAPI Director with the Biden campaign. “Last cycle, as we know, our party won Colorado by just 4.1 percentage points.”

No block of voters — whether they be minority groups, youth, LGBTQ, suburban women, veterans, etc. — all votes the same, but members do face common issues and challenges campaigns can latch onto.

During a virtual AAPI event in Colorado, Jani talked about some of the challenges facing the Asian community.