The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring for November 2020

This month we're discovering new local musicians as well as celebrating new music from established Colorado acts.



Artists like Sydney Clapp cut her teeth in our scene performing with other bands and has recently debuted her first solo single. We also get to know a rock band that formed right before lockdown, Fern Roberts. Local favorites King Cardinal released new music this year as did Heavy Diamond Ring, Zach Heckendorf, and Nat Tate.



We also get to know emerging electronic mainstays Goslings and Liptruce; both acts have released their best music over the last year. John Lensing, who has spent much of 2020 being nomadic, used to pay his rent by performing on the 16th Street Mall. He has a kind-hearted new single that you will hear this month on Indie 102.3.



Lastly, we'll profile emerging talent you should know who have already blown up on Spotify like Dafna, ZEMBU, and Rossini. Get to know the artists below, from their own words about navigating life as a musician during a global pandemic.



Meet the musicians (Virtually): We will livestream our Local 303 Meetup on Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. MT on our homepage or watch from our YouTube page.

Meet November's picks:

Dafna

Jivan West

Hometown: Boulder



Formed: 2018



Latest Release: “I LOVE YOU,” Self-Release, Sep. 25, 2020



About: A 20 year-old singer, songwriter and producer from Boulder, Dafna's eclectic taste brings forth an exciting combination of sounds. Practicing classical piano since the age of 4, Dafna’s interest in music began early on, and she was 11 years old when she began writing and singing her own songs.



It wasn’t until after she graduated high school at the age of 17, however, that Dafna began producing and recording her music from her bedroom in her parents' basement, which led to the subsequent release of her first single in January 2019, "if you're a dove." It was called a “hypnotic blend of folk and minimalist electronic pop” (Amelia Vandergast, A&R Factory).



Since then, Dafna has independently released eight other songs and an album, amassing over 400,000 streams on Spotify alone. Dafna has also collaborated with several other artists, making waves in the EDM scene with Covex (Taste of Love, Jealous) and Mielo (Lonely Game), and working with Guy Margalit on his most recent album "SADDERDAYS."



While attending University of Colorado, Boulder as an electrical and computer engineering student, Dafna continues to play local shows with her own band. Notable performances include headlining a nearly sold out show at the Fox Theatre, opening for Goth Babe and JAWNY at CU Boulder's sold out Homecoming show, and singing with Covex on the main stage at Decadence NYE.



What it’s like to be a musician in 2020: Being a musician in 2020 means that I have the capability to do everything from the comfort of my bedroom. My room is where I write my music, record and produce my music, record and edit videos for my music, and now even perform my music via livestreams. 2020 has forced me to rethink how I can pursue a music career without ever leaving the house.



Website: https://dafna.rocks



Get Social: Instagram, Twitter, TikTok