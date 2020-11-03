PHOTOS: Scenes From Colorado Springs On Election Day
During this historic election year, Colorado Springs, a longtime Republican stronghold in Colorado, appeared steady and somewhat subdued in the morning hours of Election Day.
Cars and people steadily dropped off ballots and supporters of either presidential candidate, former VP Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, were few and far between early in the day.
Here a few things we saw today:
Bryan Oller/KRCC NewsBen Hellen collects ballots at the Citizen Service Center on Garden of the Gods Road in the northwest part of Colorado Springs. A steady stream of vehicles kept them busy throughout the morning.
Bryan Oller/KRCC NewsManitou Springs Town Hall is one polling place for the city on Election Day.
Bryan Oller/KRCC NewsBill Carson and Elena Ajuderlo hold signs in support of Donald Trump at the intersection of Colorado and Cascade Avenue. Carson said they experienced a mix of car honking supporters and detractors during their time there.
Bryan Oller/KRCC NewsAn array of political signs are planted in yards across Colorado Springs, including these two in front of a home on El Paso St., near downtown.
