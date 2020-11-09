Video: Polis To Give Briefing On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide a remote update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

Crime, retail sales and traffic crashes are up in Colorado in recent months — a possible indication that a lot of residents just aren't taking the pandemic so seriously anymore. Meanwhile, Denver has asked its residents to follow a 'Home By 10 p.m.' order that started on Sunday for at least 30 days.