Polis Extends Statewide Mask Mandate And Cheers Hopeful Coronavirus Vaccine News

Gov. Jared Polis extended the state’s face covering mandate for 30 days and ordered state employees to work remotely for the next few weeks as he once again implored Coloradans to take the coronavirus more seriously.

At the same time, Polis cheered news that a vaccine under development had shown promising results, and struck an optimistic tone in declaring that the pandemic is nearing an end.

“The end is in sight,” Polis said at a press conference Monday, comparing the race against COVID-19 to running a marathon. “You can see it there. You’re a mile or two away.”

That pronouncement is well ahead of the science on the virus. Though Pfizer announced Monday that their vaccine candidate was “90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 without evidence of prior infection,” the data behind that study was not released for examination by independent groups.